The week started off with a lot of laughter on “The View” this week, after moderator Whoopi Goldberg accidentally told her co-hosts, the audience, and everyone watching, that food is “more important” than “bitches” to most people.

The moment came as she attempted to kick off a new Hot Topic discussion, citing a new poll about traveling. In reality, the poll found that for most travelers, landmarks aren’t the biggest priority.

“A poll of 2,000 adults in the UK found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches,” Whoopi said, before immediately catching her mistake.

For what it’s worth, the word she was supposed to say was “beaches.” Cuisine is more important to people than landmarks and beaches. And though she clarified, her co-hosts were already losing it. Whoopi did apologize, but then jokingly shifted the blame.

“This is y’all’s fault!” she said. “And I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault. But we were talking about something else.”

It’s worth noting that there is a distinct possibility that Whoopi simply misread her own handwriting. As she has pointed out multiple times since the WGA strike began, “The View” is one of the many shows operating without writers at the moment, so she and her co-hosts have been writing their own notes by hand.

You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.