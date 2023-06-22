“The View” has had plenty of chaos break out on the show over the years, but we don’t think it’s ever had a surprise water balloon attack happen on air — at least, not until Thursday’s episode. The victim? Executive producer Brian Teta.

The moment came at the end of the show, as the hosts of the ABC talk show were doing their “Favorite Things Under $50” segment. Similar to “View Your Deal,” this segment sees each host show off a few items that they’ve gotten and enjoyed, which audiences are able to purchase online. In Sara Haines’ case, one of the items was a set of reusable water balloons.

As Haines explained how they function, she grabbed a full balloon out of a bowl of water suddenly, prompting moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who was standing immediately to Haines’ left, to say “Don’t even think about it.”

Haines did more than just think about it though, she threw it — and then two more. But, Haines didn’t throw them at Whoopi. Instead, she turned her aim to executive producer Brian Teta. He was caught off guard, as he could be seen on screen looking down at his cards preparing for what was up next.

Unfortunately, she missed with the first balloon, and appeared to nearly hit an audience member, as she said something that sounded a bit like “Oh, shoot!” (It’s unclear exactly what she did say). Eventually, she hit her mark, earning a massive cheer from the audience.

When the segment ended, it appeared a small fight had begun, as what looked like one of the same balloons was hurled back, this time at Whoopi. But don’t worry, it was a wide throw, and she playfully dodged it easily.