A “The Price is Right” contestant went home with a free trip to Hawaii and a dislocated arm after celebrating a victory on the show.

The participant, Henry Choi, got his win during the game Bonkers, which requires the contestant to beat a 30-second clock while placing paddles above the wrong digits listed on the price of a prize to indicate if the digits are higher or lower. After beating the clock, Henry jumped up and down in excitement, throwing his arms in the air and pumping them up and down, seen in video you can watch below.

He later shared that he’d dislocated his shoulder, and he had to get help from his wife Alice to spin the wheel. She earned him 95 cents, just 5 cents shy of the $1 goal.

“He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!),” the official Instagram account for the game show read.

This isn’t the first time someone has gotten injured on the program. A contestant named Judy sprained her ankle while spinning the wheel in 2014. And even Drew Carey was physically injured in 2007 when he got his arm caught on a rotating device during the game “Grocery Game.”