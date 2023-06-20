Though Sunny Hostin has often come for Alyssa Farah Griffin on “The View” over her cohost’s employment history with former president Donald Trump, she made a bit of a sudden 180 on Tuesday morning. Now, Hostin admits that she can “appreciate” Farah Griffin’s initial hopes to do some good in the Trump administration.

To kick off Tuesday’s Hot Topics discussion on the ABC talk show, the women naturally came to Trump’s latest interview first. In it, he told Fox News’ Bret Baier that he held onto several boxes of classified documents because he’s “very busy” and didn’t get a chance to go through them and clear out his own personal belongings.

In watching some clips of the interview, Farah Griffin noted that Trump “incriminated himself five times to Sunday,” prompting host Joy Behar to once again ask what it was that drove Farah Griffin to work for him to begin with, questioning if it was specifically the idea that she could “fix him.”

“Yes. And I don’t know if it’s naive, or maybe it was hubris at the time,” Farah Griffin said. “It’s like one or the other, maybe a weird mix of both, is that you thought you could make him better. You could convince him that you know what’s right and what’s wrong.”

And though it’s not the first time that Farah Griffin has explained her logic, Hostin sympathized this time.

“It’s also a great opportunity, you know?” Hostin said. “I mean, I don’t think anyone can blame someone for seeing this opportunity: ‘Oh, my goodness, I’m pretty young, and I’m gonna get the opportunity to work with the Vice President, and with the Pentagon, and, you know, and maybe I can make a difference.’ I appreciate that, actually, about you.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, host Sara Haines came to Farah Griffin’s defense against Trump as well, saying she “was offended” on her behalf.

“Just to clear your name, your name was shouted out at one point, and he said, ‘Someone that used to talk really highly of me, Alyssa Farah, and now she got a job offer and they made her change her view,'” Haines recounted.

“Let me just remind him that the second he started denying the election was when Alyssa left,” she added. “So, and it was a year and a half later, with her view highly changed until she came to this show.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.