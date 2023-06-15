Though Donald Trump is facing federal charges with his second indictment — of possibly more to come — he is still running for president, and has sworn up and down that he will remain in the race no matter what happens. For “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, that’s a terrifying prospect — one that has her advocating for a new amendment to the Constitution.

To kick off Thursday’s Hot Topics discussion, the women of “The View” criticized Trump’s former VP, and current presidential hopeful, Mike Pence, along with other Republicans who have indicated that they would potentially pardon Trump. And, while the hosts were all unanimously disgusted by that idea, Whoopi admitted that “none of this makes any difference.”

“What’s really starting to freak me out is the idea that we’re not even discussing changing the Constitution to make it say you cannot be in jail and be the president,” she said. “Because, my fear — I’m a big fan of amendments, because I feel like, unless we start to plug these holes, this is gonna keep biting us in the behind.”

Whoopi has been noting for weeks that she fully believes that Trump will still run for president even if he’s sent to jail, and he is legally allowed to do so. In fact, Trump wouldn’t even be the first man to do it.

The moderator then admitted that she’s developed a theory in recent months, that “weird stuff has been happening in the country to show us where the problems are,” and Trump’s multiple indictments are just part of that. So now, it’s time to handle it and set an important precedent.

“The amendment will change how we deal with people who come up like this,” she said. “That’s what I want.”

