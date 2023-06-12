Thanks to the fact that “The View” pretaped their show Friday, the women didn’t get to react to Trump’s second indictment in real time — but don’t worry, they made up for it on Monday. And, according to the women of the ABC talk show, they “gleefully” read all 49 pages of that indictment over the weekend.

Naturally, the second indictment led the Hot Topics discussion of the day, with the women all marveling at how “rock solid” the case appears to be. Ana Navarro admitted she was “amazed and surprised by the amount of receipts” the Department of Justice has, while Sunny Hostin was awed by where much of the evidence is coming from.

“What I found most interesting about it is the most significant evidence in the indictment — because of course, I read it gleefully,” Hostin said. (And when host Sara Haines admitted “I did too,” Hostin broke once more, adding “Yeah, right?!”).

Navarro took her praise of the indictment document one further, comparing it to a book that became the best-selling book of its decade.

“I haven’t had this much fun reading anything since I read ’50 Shades of Grey,'” she said, prompting loud cheers from the audience and agreement from her co-hosts. “I mean, this was the best reading you can imagine.”

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin now has her eyes on the rest of the Republican presidential hopefuls and how they’re reacting to the indictment (most of whom have continued to stand by Trump).

“This man is so unfit, and any Republican candidate who is not jumping at this opportunity to say, ‘Hey, he is unfit for office. I’m the future’ — they’re not running seriously,” she said.

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.