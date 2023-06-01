In light of a new report that twice-impeached, once-indicted former president Donald Trump was caught on tape talking about classified documents he had in his possession, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is feeling much more optimistic about the chance of her former boss going to prison.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that federal prosecutors now have a recording from a 2021 meeting, in which Trump explicitly acknowledges that he kept a classified document about a potential attack on Iran. This would fly in the face of Trump’s repeated claim that he declassified everything he had (sometimes just with his mind), and counts as an admission of a crime.

Farah Griffin has been pretty vocal in her doubts about Trump facing real consequences by way of prison time, but on Thursday morning, she changed course.

“I always kind of thought the documents investigation was over, since we found out Pence had documents, current President Biden does. But no, no, no,” she said. “This is very, very different. He had war plans. He had the most classified documents for a U.S. engagement strike on Iran at a country club in New Jersey.”

As the discussion continued, host Joy Behar echoed one of Trump’s own favorite chants, repeatedly saying, “Lock him up!” And to that, Farah Griffin got confident.

“I think this is — if anything’s gonna lock him up, it’s this,” she said.

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.