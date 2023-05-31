If twice-impeached-once-indicted former president Trump does end up in prison, the hosts of “The View” are a bit worried about him. Not about his well-being or anything, but about whether he’ll still run for president — and his designated clothing.

To kick off Wednesday’s Hot Topics discussion, the women marveled at the idea of any presidential candidate considering a pardon for Trump for his actions leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Host Sunny Hostin was particularly floored by those comparing a Trump pardon to Richard Nixon’s pardon.

“Nixon resigned!” Hostin exclaimed. “Remember? He was like ‘Bye everybody!’ and he resigned. And so, for me, that felt like accountability. Trump is accountable to no one. He needs to be held to account. And I would like to see him in orange jumpsuit, that would make me gleeful.”

As the conversation continued, host Joy Behar eventually circled back to the idea of Trump in a prison jumpsuit, mocking how it would look.

“An orange suit with his orange face, that’s bad idea,” she joked. “That does not match. Well … it’s too matchy-matchy.”

Speaking more seriously, moderator Whoopi Goldberg once again pointed out a certain possibility.

“I always want to remind people that just because he’s in the orange jumpsuit, does not mean he cannot still be president,” she said. “So yeah, there are changes to be made.”

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.