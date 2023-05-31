The hosts of “The View” aren’t overly bothered by the fact that Al Pacino and Robert De Niro are still having kids at this point — but they do worry for the kids themselves. During Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the women admitted that the distinct possibility of these kids having a lack of time with their fathers is what bums them out the most.

The women’s comments came on the heels of the news that, at 83 years old, Al Pacino is reportedly having a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend. Pacino’s news comes just weeks after De Niro revealed that, at 79 years old, he is also a new father once again.

And while the hosts of “The View” didn’t judge the actors for having children with much younger women, especially considering the fact that the men have the means to take care of their families, host Sunny Hostin expressed concern for the children’s futures.

“The only thing that I do worry about is the grief that a child will suffer if that parent passes away sooner rather than later,” she said, before adding a caveat. “We’re living a long time now, so this kid could go to college and Al Pacino could be there cheering him on, and be the commencement speaker.”

Hostin added that, in the event that something does happen to Pacino, his potential son would not only lose a father, but not have any grandparents to turn to for support.

“Well Al Pacino could be his father and his grandfather!” Joy Behar joked. Meanwhile, host Sara Haines worried for the women themselves.

“I think that there’s so many things in life that you can’t predict — you know, things can happen, unexpectedly so,” Haines said. “But when you are starting at a certain age, to be the surviving parent that’s with the child who loses the parent that they knew for a certain period of time, selfishly, that burden feels too great.”