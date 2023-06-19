“The View” dedicated the entirety of their Monday episode to celebrating Juneteenth, and it began with a bit of surprise out of Alabama, at least for Whoopi Goldberg.

“We’re gonna celebrate something I think very few of us ever thought we were gonna be celebrating,” Goldberg said with a chuckle. “But recently, the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama’s electoral maps unlawfully continued to dilute Black voters’ power. The Supreme Court said, ‘Hey! Quit it!'”

Once she got over her visible shock, the moderator continued, explaining the case it more concisely: “Now, I was kind of surprised because they’ve not given any feeling like they were on top of voters’ rights, in particular for people of color, so…”

Indeed, on Thursday, June 8, the Supreme Court ruled that the state had weakened the power of Black voters with a new drawing of a congressional voting map, and thus rejected it. The decision shocked many experts, considering conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. were among the majority who voted against it.

For host Sunny Hostin, the fact that Roberts wrote the majority opinion was a huge factor, considering the fact that he has often argued that race should not be considered in cases like this.

“I was so encouraged, especially around this time of Juneteenth, where we’re still constantly seeing the denial of systemic racism, we’re constantly seeing, I call it paper genocide, where they’re taking away African American history books out of the library,” Hostin said. “And I thought: Wow, finally, maybe they’re skeptical.”

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.