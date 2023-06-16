Joy Behar has a suggestion for Donald Trump’s next set of Pride merchandise: change what the G stands for in his typical “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Behar’s recommendation came on Friday’s episode of “The View,” as she and her co-hosts discussed recent conservative outrage over President Biden’s administration displaying a large Pride flag on the balcony of the White House. One member of congress even tried to claim it violated U.S. flag code, which it did not.

But, as the discussion continued, host Alyssa Farah Griffin offered a blunt reminder to those who were upset about the flag.

“Donald Trump sells Pride merch on his website,” she said, pulling up an image of two items up for sale on Trump’s website. One was a T-shirt with the Pride flag design that says “LGBTQ for Trump,” while the other was Trump’s typical red hat that said “Make America Great Again,” but the words were stitched in rainbow colors.

And though the women were pleasantly surprised to learn this, Behar thought the hats could’ve been done better.

“I would like to see those red hats say ‘Make America Gay Again,'” she joked. “Then we’re talking, Donald Trump!”

Farah Griffin also reminded everyone that, in addition to selling Pride merch, the twice-indicted former president also regularly supported LGBTQ groups and events.

“He actually was going to light up the White House as the Pride flag but opted not to, because it was during the George Floyd protests,” she said. “He’s held a Pride event; the first event he did after announcing his candidacy was speak to the Log Cabin Republicans, a LGBTQ+ Republican group.”

She added, “Not a defense of Donald Trump, just, maybe talk to your king if you’ve got, like, an issue with it.”