When all three contestants on this week’s “Jeopardy!” failed to recognize The Lord’s Prayer, plenty of social media users took it as a sign that the country is doomed, or that people needed to be listening to more heavy metal.

The answer to the $200 question, “Our father, who art in heaven, [this] be thy name,” was “hallowed,” but neither Suresh Krishnan, Laura Blyler or Joe Seibert buzzed in to try to answer it.

The prayer, which is from the book of Matthew in the Christian Bible, has inspired many songs, including Iron Maiden’s 1982 track “Hallowed Be Thy Name.” “How can those Jeopardy! nerds not know this answer. Have they never listened to Iron Maiden?” a Twitter user joked.

Every single contestant on @Jeopardy was stumped by this simple “Lord’s Prayer” question… 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hKkJQeKPRP — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 15, 2023

How can those Jeopardy! nerds not know this answer. Have they never listened to Iron Maiden? pic.twitter.com/Z0sWeR8zBv — Bob Janke: Honky (@Bob_Janke) June 15, 2023

Others mentioned singing nun, Sister Janet Mead, who had a Grammy-nominated Billboard Hot 100 hit with a musical version of the prayer in 1974.

One person lamented, “While it may not be a sign of the end times, if DEFINITELY speaks volumes about Americans and their faith…or lack of.”

Surely previous contestant James Holzhauer would have gotten the answer right: He wrote his name in Iron Maiden’s font on “Jeopardy! Masters” in May.

Me, too. If you're of a certain age, like I am, you had to recite this every morning in school. There's also the groovy 1967 song version by a singing nun: https://t.co/fOagQXYxnl — Steve MacDonald (@SteveMacDonal12) June 16, 2023

I'm an atheist and even I knew the answer to that lord's prayer question. #Jeopardy — Seriously? (@socalpackerfan1) June 15, 2023