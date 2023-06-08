Wednesday night’s “Jeopardy!” contained 23 triple stumpers, meaning none of the three contestants guessed at all, making the Coryat, or final score, the lowest this season.

Competitor Collette Lee addressed the challenging game on Reddit.

“Collette here – Kristine [Rembach] and I commented on that to each other before Final, saying that we were worried we’d go viral for not knowing anything!” Lee wrote. “I personally tried to ‘keep calm and clam up’ to try to avoid ending up in the red with bad guesses but as the game wore on, especially in Double Jeopardy it was obvious we were collectively riding the struggle bus with our board!”

One fan on Reddit quoted the overall known record for triple stumpers as 24.

“My summary: Both Kristine and Collette were awesome players and the game could have gone anyone’s way. I am lucky to meet and get to know them,” the user wrote. “The board was one of the toughest ones I have ever faced and I was glad to put it behind. This was a very different day from yesterday where I knew a lot more but was outbuzzed.”

The Jeopardy round featured seven triple stumpers, and the difficult questions doubled along with the Double Jeopardy round, where 16 questions stumped all three contestants. Out of 28 total puzzles, which made up more than half the board. Two questions were left unplayed. Both Daily Doubles weren’t accurately guessed.

“My Coryat came in almost 30% below my average, so I had trouble with it as well,” wrote one user.

Only 33 correct answers yielded the lowest combined Coryat of the season — $21,400. Rembach and Lee’s co-contestant Suresh Krishnan claimed a consecutive win, leaving with $21,099. He and Lee both guessed the Final Jeopardy! answer correctly. In the category of “European Countries,” the clue was “of all the nations that border Italy, the one that didn’t exist in 1990.” Slovenia was the correct answer.

Lee ended the match with $6,999, and Lembach went home with $2,999.