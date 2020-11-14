Suspect Arrested in Rick Moranis Assault in Manhattan

A suspect is in custody in connection with the assault of actor Rick Moranis last month, the New York Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday.

‘Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged,” the tweet read.

According to the New York Post, the suspect — 35-year-old Marquis Ventura — has a history of 13 arrests, including five for felonies. Two weeks after punching Moranis, Ventura was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a commuter on a New York subway.

A spokesperson for the police department has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

'Ghostbusters' Star Rick Moranis Assaulted in Manhattan; Attack Caught on Camera

Last month, Rick Moranis, the star of “Ghostbusters” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” was assaulted in Manhattan; the attack was recorded by a surveillance camera. The footage showed Moranis on a New York City sidewalk when the suspect lunged at him and punched him in the head, sending the 67-year-old actor to the ground.

Moranis went to the hospital after the attack and reported pain in his head, back and hip. After his release, he reported the crime at the precinct.

Rick Moranis to Return to 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Franchise With New Disney Film

Earlier this year, it was announced that Moranis is returning to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.”

The film will be a sequel to the 1989 original that spawned a franchise including “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid” and the direct to video “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.” The first two films in the franchise pulled in more than $281 million at the box office worldwide.

