Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator II’ to World Premiere as Royal Film Performance in London Next Month

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” will world premiere next month as a Royal Film Performance, with a red carpet event in London that will also mark the centenary of the British crown’s Film and TV Charity, Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday.

The Nov. 13 premiere will include a red carpet event to be live streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the United Kingdom. It will mark the centenary of the Royal Film Charity, which provides financial assistance to people working behind the scenes in film and TV who are facing hardship.

“Making ‘Gladiator II’ endorsed Orson Welles’ quote that ‘filmmaking is the best train set a boy could ever have,” Scott said in a Tuesday statement. “This was the biggest train set I’ve ever driven. It feels only right that the U.K. … is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organisation that works tirelessly to support the U.K. industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

Paramount Pictures is a partner of the nonprofit.

“We are hugely excited and honored that ‘Gladiator II’ will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance,” said John Fletcher, managing director of Paramount Pictures U.K. “We feel this worthy charity is a fantastic partner for this hugely anticipated movie and on behalf of Paramount we look forward to welcoming everyone to what we hope will be a most memorable night.”

Royal Film and TV Charity CEO Marcus Ryder said the event “presents an opportunity to highlight the exceptional dedication and talent of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.”

“The past year has been particularly demanding, with mental health and financial pressures impacting our beneficiaries,” Ryder said. “And with the issues currently facing our cinema industry, it is more important than ever to use this as an opportunity to acknowledge the value of the silver screen and advocate for its preservation and support.”

“Gladiator II” will release wide in the U.K. and Ireland on Nov. 15, and in the United States on Nov. 21.