Ron Howard’s Thai Cave Rescue Drama ‘Thirteen Lives’ Lands at MGM

“Gladiator” writer William Nicholson to pen script

| May 4, 2020 @ 10:14 AM Last Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 10:15 AM
Thailand Cave Rescue For "Wild Boars" Soccer Team

Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images

MGM has acquired the rights to “Thirteen Lives,” director Ron Howard’s drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue operation, the studio announced Monday.

Howard will direct the film from a script written by William Nicholson, an Oscar nominee for “Gladiator,” and he’ll also produce on behalf of Imagine Entertainment along with Karen Lunder and Brian Grazer. Storyteller Productions’ P.J. van Sandwijk and Gabrielle Tana of Magnolia Mae will also produce.

The Tham Luang cave rescue captivated the world in 2018 when 12 members of a junior soccer team, aged 11 to 16, and their assistant coach entered into a cave after their practice and then became trapped after heavy rains flooded the cave. After a week of no contact at all, a rescue effort of over 10,000 people and more than 100 divers led a coordinated effort over 18 days to rescue the entire team and their coach, though a former Thai Navy SEAL diver died in the effort.

Also Read: Julia Child Documentary From 'RBG' Directors Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

“Thirteen Lives” follows veteran British divers John Volanthen, Richard Stanton, Jason Mallinson, Chris Jewell, Josh Bratchley and Connor Roe, who all played a part in the rescue effort.

“The Thai families, government and a community of farmers and neighbors who came together to support a global group of rescue divers to aide in the recovery of 12 fearless young men and their coach was an extraordinary act of teamwork. MGM is deeply honored to be a part of this project with Ron, Brian, Karen, P.J., Gaby and to share with audiences everywhere the incredible real-life story of people working together to reunite the 13 with their families,” Pamela Abdy, MGM Film Group president, said in a statement.

“This film is case study in courage and volunteerism – the courage of those who were trapped, of the divers, of the officials and of the locals who all came together to overcome insurmountable odds while the world watched. Brian and I are excited to partner with MGM, P.J., and Gaby, to bring this heroic story to audiences around the word,” Howard said in a statement.

Also Read: MGM Head of Talent and Casting Seth Yanklewitz Departs Studio

“This story is a testament of humanity at its finest; an example of when in need, people will find a way of working together, and when united, we can achieve the impossible,” van Sandwijk said in a statement.

“What a moment in time to be able to tell a story that reflects the necessity of global co-operation and the strength of the human spirit. At this moment in history, telling this story seems more meaningful than ever and is an extraordinary privilege,” Tana said.

“The team is thrilled that Ron Howard and MGM have taken on this production, to tell the story of how an International team worked in unity with the Thai authorities to save the Wild Boars,” divers Volanthen and Stanton said in a statement.

The film originated with Storyteller Productions and its producers P.J. van Sandwijk, Michael Lesslie and Marie Savare, who approached Gabrielle Tana and Carolyn Marks Blackwood of Magnolia Mae Films to come onboard to co-finance the development, with an aim to develop the screenplay fully in-house and keep the existence of the project under-wraps.

Deadline first reported news of the acquisition.

All 26 Ron Howard Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best (Photos)

  • ron howard movies
  • dilemma ron howard
  • how the grinch stole christmas jim carrey ron howard
  • in the heart of the sea ron howard Warner Bros.
  • Tom Hanks Da Vinci Code ron howard
  • gung ho michael keaton ron howard
  • grand theft auto ron howard
  • inferno ron howard
  • angels and demons tom hanks ron howard
  • the paper michael keaton ron howard
  • missing ron howard
  • ransom mel gibson ron howard
  • beautiful mind ron howard russell crowe
  • Beatles Getty Images
  • parenthood ron howard
  • night shift michael keaton ron howard
  • far and away tom cruise ron howard
  • rush ron howard Universal
  • backdraft ron howard
  • cocoon ron howard
  • edtv mcconaughey ron howard
  • Solo
  • willow ron howard
  • cinderella man russell crowe ron howard
  • splash tom hanks ron howard
  • frost/nixon ron howard
  • apollo 13 tom hanks ron howard
1 of 27

How does “Solo: A Star Wars Story” rank among the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s work?

Ron Howard grew up in front of the camera, but he came of age as an artist behind it. The actor-turned-filmmaker has directed well over 20 movies throughout his career, taking an unostentatious approach to popcorn flicks and prestige pictures alike. With "Solo" now in theaters, here's a look back at the good, the bad, and "The Dilemma."

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE