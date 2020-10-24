“Borat” star Sacha Baron Cohen hit back at Donald Trump on Saturday, implying that the president was an unfunny yet laughed at “racist buffoon.”

“Donald–I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!,” Baron Cohen wrote on Twitter Saturday, responding to Trump’s criticism.



On Friday, Trump called Baron Cohen “a creep” when asked by reporters if he’s seen the footage in “Borat 2” of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny,” the POTUS said of Baron Cohen, according to Voice of America’s Steve Herman.

In the referred to Giuliani scene from Amazon Prime’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the former New York City mayor appears to have his hand down his pants while lying down on a hotel-room bed after a fake interview with Baron Cohen’s co-star Maria Bakalova. In the mockumentary film, Bakalova plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter but is posed as a TV journalist to interview Giuliani.

Though Giuliani has denied that he was doing anything inappropriate and that he was only “tucking in my shirt.” “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate,” Giuliani tweeted. “If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

Baron Cohen responded to Giuliani’s denial saying “it was pretty clear to us” what happened in that hotel room. “If the President’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” Baron Cohen said. “I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is, he did what he did, and make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

