SAG-AFTRA Addresses Concerns Over Interim Agreement, Says It’s a ‘Vital’ Strategic Approach

SAG-AFTRA sent a letter to members on Sunday night addressing concerns over projects that are continuing to film during the strike using what’s called an “interim agreement.” The SAG-AFTRA TV and Theatrical Negotiating Committee explained in the letter that interim agreements — which they maintain are not waivers — are granted vetted and approved by the union, and allow productions that agree to terms set by SAG-AFTRA, including the proposals rejected by the AMPTP.

“Make no mistake, we are striking the AMPTP companies only, not independent productions that abide by the terms of our Interim Agreement. It behooves us to make this strategic move,” the letter reads.

The letter continues to say that the interim agreements “give many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families,” and explains that productions moving forward under these agreements prove to the AMPTP that SAG-AFTRA’s terms are workable.

“Working with these independent producers proves that the wage increases and other terms, which the AMPTP has so far rejected, are in fact reasonable and appropriate,” the letter says. “Prior to a ratified deal with the AMPTP stemming from our negotiations, the agreement will demonstrate that our proposed residuals formulas, including the streaming revenue-sharing, are economically viable within our industry.”

The letter says the interim agreement is a “vital” part of SAG-AFTRA’s strategy in negotiating with the AMPTP. “If the AMPTP continues to refuse to bargain, our strategy denies them the ability to freely make their own original productions, allowing everyone other than the AMPTP to produce content with our members,” it says.

Many in the acting community have been voicing displeasure at productions moving forward under interim agreements, which include projects from companies like A24 and films starring actors like Anne Hathaway and Paul Rudd.

Sarah Silverman came out strongly against the interim agreement on Friday, but somewhat walked back her comments in a video posted Saturday after she spoke with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

“For me, I feel extremely comfortable agreeing to disagree and working together, picketing and telling the AMPTP that they can f–ing kick rocks because the truth is, we all want the same thing,” Silverman said. “We want a swift end to this strike, we want to get back to work having won crucial new benefits.”

While Oscar-winner Viola Davis didn’t demean the interim agreements, she said on Saturday she would hit pause on her project “G20” despite earning an interim agreement. The film is being produced by MRC but is due to be distributed by Amazon Studios.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” Davis said in a statement received by TheWrap. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

In their letter to members, SAG-AFTRA also rejected claims that the interim agreement will prolong the strike.

“Some have suggested that the interim agreement might prolong the strike, but we disagree. We believe the leverage created by increasing competitive pressure on the AMPTP and denying them what they want most will force them back to the table and help bring this strike to an end.”

Read the full letter below via SAG-AFTRA: