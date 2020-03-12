Samantha Bee Models What an Audience-Less Monologue Looks – and Sounds – Like (Video)

Pause for (no) laughter

| March 12, 2020 @ 6:15 AM Last Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 7:33 AM

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” was the first late-night talk show to go audience-less due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. All of the others on the east coast are following suit next week.

It was a bit weird, but Bee put her best foot forward.

Watch the video above to see how a monologue works without a live crowd.

Also Read: Why Most New York Late-Night Shows Are Waiting Until Next Week to Halt Live Studio Audiences

Current plans call for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” will all continue as normal until Monday, which will be the first day with all crickets and no cheering crowds — no need for that “applause” sign.

“The Late Show” will tape in front of an audience tonight and tomorrow night. A repeat was previously scheduled for Friday, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. Fallon and Meyers’ programs will also tape in front of live audiences tonight and Thursday, and do not record shows on Fridays.

John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” and Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” will both begin filming without a live audience on Sunday. Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” is on hiatus until March 23. When it returns, it will also forego a live audience, TheWrap has learned.

“SNL” is not back until March 28. A person with knowledge of conversations at Studio 8H tells TheWrap the show is continuing to monitor the situation closely in partnership with city and health officials, and will make a decision on how best to proceed as they get closer to the start of production.

On last night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” David Spade said his Comedy Central show “Lights Out” would go without a live studio audience starting Monday. The other west-coast late-night talk shows are all operating as usual, though TheWrap expects more changes to come.

Also Read: All NYC Late-Night Shows to Tape Without Live Studio Audiences Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Below are some more Bee jokes from after the first commercial break:

Also Read: Colbert Really Wishes It Was Still Three Months Ago Instead of This Coronavirus Nightmare (Video)

“Full Frontal” did not have a guest last night — but it did have a pre-taped segment from correspondent Mike Rubens, which at least filled some time.

Watch that video here:

20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to 'Contagion' (Photos)

  • Contagion Seventh Seal 12 Monkeys Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Outbreak Dustin Hoffman Cuba Gooding Jr Kevin Spacey Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Cabin Fever 2002 Eli Roth Disease Outbreak Movies
  • 28 Days Later Cillian Murphy 28 Weeks Later Jeremy Renner Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Black Death Sean Bean Virus Outbreak Movies
1 of 17

Netflix and chill?

We're not saying this is inspired by recent events that fill us with terror and insomnia, but we are saying that if you happen to relate to that feeling, here's a list of very cathartic movies about virus outbreaks to get you through it. Whether you want realism, fantasy, horror or maybe computer stuff, we have you covered. Feel free to take a personal day and not leave the house while you watch. And, before you ask: This whole gallery could have been nothing but zombie movies, so we decided to limit things to just Zombie movies that make the disease aspect front and center.

View In Gallery

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue