“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” was the first late-night talk show to go audience-less due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. All of the others on the east coast are following suit next week.

It was a bit weird, but Bee put her best foot forward.

Watch the video above to see how a monologue works without a live crowd.

Current plans call for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” will all continue as normal until Monday, which will be the first day with all crickets and no cheering crowds — no need for that “applause” sign.

“The Late Show” will tape in front of an audience tonight and tomorrow night. A repeat was previously scheduled for Friday, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. Fallon and Meyers’ programs will also tape in front of live audiences tonight and Thursday, and do not record shows on Fridays.

John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” and Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” will both begin filming without a live audience on Sunday. Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” is on hiatus until March 23. When it returns, it will also forego a live audience, TheWrap has learned.

“SNL” is not back until March 28. A person with knowledge of conversations at Studio 8H tells TheWrap the show is continuing to monitor the situation closely in partnership with city and health officials, and will make a decision on how best to proceed as they get closer to the start of production.

On last night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” David Spade said his Comedy Central show “Lights Out” would go without a live studio audience starting Monday. The other west-coast late-night talk shows are all operating as usual, though TheWrap expects more changes to come.

Below are some more Bee jokes from after the first commercial break:

“Full Frontal” did not have a guest last night — but it did have a pre-taped segment from correspondent Mike Rubens, which at least filled some time.

Watch that video here:

