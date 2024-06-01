Scott Wampler, Podcaster and Film Critic Known for ‘The Kingcast,’ Dies

Scott Wampler, a Texas-based entertainment journalist, film critic and podcaster best known as the co-host of the Stephen King-focused “Kingcast,” died Friday of undisclosed causes.

“Scott Wampler passed away today. He was my friend, co-host, and partner in crime. I’m still in shock. I don’t know many details, but I know it was sudden and he was with friends,” Wamplers longtime friend and “Kingcast” co-host Eric Vespe said Friday.

“I don’t know what to say right now other than he was a singular presence. Hunter Thompson would have called him ‘one of God’s own prototypes, a high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production.’ That’s the Scott I knew. Hilarious, infuriating, singular,” Vespe added.

Born in Plano, Texas, Wampler grew up in the Dallas area but as an adult was based in Austin. His age wasn’t formally made public but he has previously indicated he was born in either 1980 or 1981.

He wrote for several publications during his tenure as an entertainment journalist, rising to national prominence as part of the staff of the Alamo Drafthouse-owned website and magazine Birth.Movies.Death, where he made a mark by infusing a tongue-in-cheek tone into his coverage of entertainment news. He eventually served as managing editor.

After B.M.D. was shut down, Wampler also contributed to Collider, among other publications, and then for the venerable horror magazine-turned-website Fangoria, where he cocreated and co-hosted the “Kingcast” with Vespe in 2020.

At the time of his death, Wampler and Vespe were working on a new project, the details of which were not revealed.

Following the news, Wampler’s friends and admirers, among them filmmakers and journalists, paid tribute.

“REST IN PEACE, SCOTT WAMPLER. YOUR ENTHUSIASM FOR STORYTELLING WILL BE FOREVER INFECTIOUS. WHEREVER YOU ARE, WHATEVER YOU ARE NOW, I IMAGINE YOU’D ENJOY BEING AN ETERNAL CONTAGION. I MISS YOU ALREADY,” “Hannibal” series creator Bryan Fuller wrote.

Read on for more tributes.

Scott was loved, loved, loved and he lived a full life and one that was brimming with passion and many deep friendships. @EricVespe I send you much light and love. I am here if you need me- https://t.co/yFXFa0X47v — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 1, 2024

Rest in Peace Scott. I genuinely don’t know what to say. I always looked forward to seeing you and talking to you and I can’t believe that will never happen again. I’ll miss you buddy. https://t.co/MOQlxBiqWg — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 31, 2024

Scott Wampler was one of the main characters of my twitter feed. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) May 31, 2024

We lost Scott Wampler (@ScottWamplerRIP) today. He was one of the brightest lights in my film community. Always engaging, highly intelligent and disarmingly funny. This is a very sad day for all of us who knew him. He will be greatly missed. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) May 31, 2024

I am absolutely gutted, shocked, and devastated to learn that Scott Wampler has passed away. He was a force, a friend, a collaborator, and one hell of a fantastic individual. I can't find the words. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) June 1, 2024

95% of my feed for the last hour is about Scott Wampler once again illustrating I have made good choices.



Hoist one in the air for him, watch a rad ass movie, and discuss with a loved one which monster you'd most like to fuck in graphic detail. Just as Scott would have done. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 1, 2024

RIP Scott Wampler. We followed each other here for a long while and while we didn’t interact too much whenever we did was a delight and whenever I saw his tweets they were hands down hysterical and great. Damn. — Charles Pieper (@inherentcharlie) May 31, 2024

RIP Scott Wampler https://t.co/u1NEIWwQD8 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 31, 2024

I heard about my guy @ScottWamplerRIP while riding It’s A Small World. I will now think of him every time I hear that song. I feel like this is the insane mindfuck he would have loved. I loved him. — Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) May 31, 2024

I loved Scott so much. I've been sitting here jumping between tears, shock, rage, confusion, and wanting to make jokes cause that's what Scott would've wanted.



Love you Pop Pop. https://t.co/jSzzwqHbCQ pic.twitter.com/eS8r4HfTX7 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 31, 2024

Scott Wampler is the closest friend I’ve ever had to pass away. I’m really struggling to process. I’ve been rotating between crying and laughing because for the rest of my life I’m gonna sob whenever I see a picture of Brahms from The Boy, and he would love how stupid that is. pic.twitter.com/HbSf8yTg6b — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 31, 2024

There was no one else like Scott Wampler. RIP pic.twitter.com/WU0WJIybFy — Matthew Fey (@FeyMatthew) May 31, 2024

Scott Wampler died today and I’ve been in shock for hours. I think I’ve always been able to be friends with anyone, but as I’ve gotten older — the ones who invade my heart and get a jersey in the rafters, like my true favorites, are the outliers, the naysayers and the radicals.… — 🔥 🏠 with a Y 🏠 🔥 (@wyntermitchell) May 31, 2024

Adam Chitwood contributed to this report.

More to come…