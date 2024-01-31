Sean Wang’s ‘Dìdi’ Goes to Focus Features

Focus Features has obtained worldwide rights to director Sean Wang’s coming-of-age film “Dìdi” out of Sundance. The film won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast at the Sundance Film Festival last week.

The movie follows the title character, played by Izaac Wang, as he navigates adolescence while being a Taiwanese-American boy living in the Bay Area. Joan Chen, Shirley Chen, and Chang Li Hua also star.

“Dìdi” is produced by Carlos López Estrada, Josh Peters, Valerie Bush, and Sean Wang. Chris Quintos Cathcart, Tyler Boehm, Robina Riccitiello, Joan Chen, Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, Dave A. Liu and Jennifer J. Pritzker serve as executive producers.

The movie marks the first release for Estrada’s Antigravity Academy, a production company and talent incubator focused on creating opportunities for emerging filmmakers.

“Dìdi is the movie I’ve always wanted to see: a coming-of-age story set in a place I know, starring people who look like those I knew, during a time when we are the worst versions of ourselves having the best time of our lives,” said Wang. “It’s been a dream to see the film resonate with so many others since our premiere at Sundance, and I’m so excited to partner with Focus to get to share this story with even more audiences who will hopefully be able to see a version of themselves in it as well,”

Kiska Higgs, President of Production & Acquisitions at Focus Features said in a statement, “Everyone at Focus saw a little of themselves in Dìdi, so we can’t wait to share Sean Wang’s brilliant vision of a Californian misfit with audiences everywhere, who will also fall in love with 13-year-old Wang-Wang as he stumbles his way into high school.”

This marks Wang’s feature-length directorial debut. He is currently an Oscar-nominated director for his short film “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó.” The short was also a finalist in TheWrap’s ShortList 2023. The short will drop on Disney+ and Hulu on February 9.