Senator Rand Paul Says He Has Tested Positive for the Coronavirus
Paul is the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19
Rosemary Rossi | March 22, 2020 @ 11:05 AM
Last Updated: March 22, 2020 @ 11:34 AM
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive for the coronavirus, his Deputy Chief of Staff, Sergio Gor announced Sunday.
The Kentucky Republican said he was tested out of caution “due to his extensive travel and events.”
“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” Paul’s account tweeted. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”
The thread continued, “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”
Paul is the first U.S. senator and third lawmaker to announce that they have tested positive, followed by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah).
Paul was the only senator to vote against an $8.3 billion emergency supplemental aid bill to deal with the health crisis last month. “I support our government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus,” Paul said in a statement. “We also owe it to the American people to do it in a way that avoids piling billions more in debt on their backs.”
He was also one of eight senators who voted against paid sick leave in a stimulus bill that ultimately passed 90-8.
“I think that the paid sick leave is an incentive for businesses to actually let go employees and will make unemployment worse,” Paul told Newsweek.
