‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Premiere Date Set at Apple TV+, Drops First-Look Images

Apple TV+ unveiled first-look photos of “Slow Horses” Season 4 ahead of the Sept. 4 premiere, showing returning players as well as new characters played by “The Matrix” star Hugo Weaving and James Callis of “Battlestar Galactica.”

The fourth installment of the gripping spy series, which is based on the books by Mick Herron, concerns a bombing that “detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.”

Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the veteran spy who oversees disgraced agents who’ve been nicknamed the “Slow Horses,” a play on the offices based in tumble-down Slough House.

Since Callis is pictured with MI5 head Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), it appears he’s part of her team, or perhaps a rival at the same agency where those in power constantly jockey for more advantageous positions.

We also get glimpses of new characters played by Joanna Scanlan, a BAFTA winner for “After Love”; Tom Brooke of AMC series “Preacher” and Netflix’s “Bodyguard”; Leroy Kincaide, a former professional wrestler-turned-actor; and Irish actress Ruth Bradley, whose credits include Apple comedy “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “The Fall.”

Also returning are Jack Lowden as River Cartwright; Jonathan Pryce as his grandfather David, a retired spy with secrets of his own; and fellow Slow Horses Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge and Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy.

Check out all seven first-look photos before “Slow Horses” returns, below:

Hugo Weaving in Season 4 of “Slow Horses” (CREDIT: Apple) James Callis and Kristin Scott Thomas in Season 4 of “Slow Horses” (CREDIT: Apple) Jack Lowden in Season 4 of “Slow Horses” (CREDIT: Apple) Joanna Scanlan in Season 4 of “Slow Horses” (CREDIT: Apple) Jonathan Pryce in Season 4 of “Slow Horses” (CREDIT: Apple) Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Christopher Chung, Tom Brooke, Kadiff Kirwan and Rosalind Eleazar in “Slow Horses” Season 4 (CREDIT: Apple) Leroy Kincaide and Ruth Bradley in Season 4 of “Slow Horses” (CREDIT: Apple)

Season 4 of “Slow Horses,” which is based on Herron’s novel “Spook Street,” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 on Apple TV+.