‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin Returns – as Bret Baier – to Roast the Kamala Harris Fox News Interview | Video

Alec Baldwin isn’t playing Donald Trump as he died from 2016-2020, but he’s not done playing “SNL” parodies of current political figures, and in the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” he surprised viewers when he portrayed Fox News anchor Bret Baier during the cold open.

Baldwin played an only slightly exaggerated version of the hostile behavior Baier displayed during his interview this week with Kamala Harris — with emphasis on the way Baier constantly interrupted Harris.

Watch some of that below:

Bret Baier interviews Kamala Harris for Fox News pic.twitter.com/buxgtehKYr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 20, 2024

In case you missed it, the IRL interview was marked by Baier combatively interrupting Harris over and over — to the point the had to admonish him to let her actually finish answering a question.

Another highlight was a moment when Baier played a clip of Trump for Harris to comment on, which was supposed to be the clip in which Trump openly called American citizens the “enemy within.” Instead it was a clip that left that important part out.

When Baier introduced the clip to Harris he said, “We asked that question to the former president today. Harris Faulkner had a town hall and this is how he responded.”

To that, Vice President Harris responded to the clip, “Bret, I’m sorry, and with all due respect, that clip was not what he has been saying about ‘the enemy within,’ that he has repeated when he’s speaking about the American people. That’s not what you just showed.”

The “SNL” version was basically a big parody of this, exaggerated of course for comedic effect. In addition to Rudolph returning in her always enjoyable role as Harris, the clip also featured James Austin Johnson as a very exhausted sounding Donald Trump, Ego Nwodim as Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, and Dana Carvey as Joe Biden.