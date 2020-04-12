‘SNL': Current and Former Cast Members Pay Tribute to Sketch Music Producer Hal Willner (Video)

Willner died Tuesday from symptoms consistent with COVID-19

| April 12, 2020 @ 10:34 AM

This weekend’s coronavirus quarantine episode of “Saturday Night Live” ended not with a sketch or a musical performance, but with a touching tribute to Hal Willner, the composer who produced music for the show’s sketches.

Willner, who died Tuesday from an illness whose symptoms were consistent with COVID-19, had been with “SNL” since 1981 and served as the sketch music producer for nearly two decades. During his 39 years with the show, he worked alongside hundreds of its most successful and influential cast members, many of whom were featured in the tribute.

The clip began with Kate McKinnon who, like everyone else, taped her tribute from home since she is self-quarantining. “Everything at ‘SNL’ happens really quickly. Except some of the sketches that the writers write are more cinematic in quality, so they need to be scored like a movie in order to make sense and make the jokes land,” she said. “And the music becomes such an integral part of the sketch that you kind of don’t notice it but without it, it wouldn’t make any sense.”

Also Read: Hal Willner Appreciation: Producer and 'SNL' Veteran Kept Music Weird, and Very Cool

“But on ‘SNL,’ the guy who scores it only has a few hours. The guy’s name is Hal Willner, and we lost him this week,” she concluded.

McKinnon was followed by former and current cast members Adam Sandler, Keenan Thompson, John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, Fred Armisen, and Bill Hader, who offered kind words of their own. And then a murderers row of “SNL” alums appeared onscreen to sing Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” together. Among them were Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Molly Shannon, and more.

Watch the whole clip above.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • celebrity deaths coronavirus mark blum lucia bose floyd cardoz
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
1 of 20

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE