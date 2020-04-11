‘SNL’ 5-Timers Club: Most Frequent Hosts, From Alec Baldwin to Will Ferrell (Photos)

NBC
In the world of sketch comedy, there is no fraternity more prestigious than the "Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club." Those who have proven their worthiness by hosting "SNL" five times are invited into an elite circle, where they don luxurious satin robes, smoke expensive cigars and, for their entertainment, watch current cast members fight to the death.
Alec Baldwin - 17
Not counting his many guest appearances to play guys like Donald Trump, Baldwin has hosted 16 times, passing Steve Martin
's record in 2011. Martin was there that night to demand a surprise drug test.
Steve Martin - 15
The esteemed president of the Five-Timers Club was also the fastest to get to that milestone, hosting his fifth less than two years after hosting his first. In total, Martin has hosted fifteen times, most recently in 2009.
John Goodman - 13
Goodman ranks third on the all-time "SNL" hosting list with 13 episodes, behind only Steve Martin
and Alec Baldwin.
Tom Hanks - 10
Hanks' fifth go-around as host in 1990 was what spawned the Five-Timers Club sketch. But now his most famous contribution to the series is definitely David S. Pumpkins. In April 2020, he also hosted remotely during the first "at home" edition during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
Buck Henry - 10
From 1976 to 1980, it was tradition for the "Heaven Can Wait" director to host the "SNL" season finale. In total, Henry hosted 10 episodes, including a Mardi Gras special.
Chevy Chase - 8
The original anchor of "Weekend Update" hosted "SNL" eight times after being the first original cast member to leave in the middle of the show's second season.
Christopher Walken - 7
Walken was the first person to join the Five-Timers Club in the 21st Century after making his fifth appearance in May 2001.
Drew Barrymore - 6
Though we haven't seen her in a Five-Timers' robe, her portrait is in the club's luxurious quarters. She holds the record for youngest host ever, having appeared on the show at age 7 following the release of "E.T." in 1982.
Elliot Gould - 6
Gould hosted the show five times in the '70s, but his sixth appearance was his last after being blindsided by the sudden departure of Lorne Michaels
from the show in 1980.
Danny DeVito - 6
Shortly after playing The Penguin in "Batman Returns," DeVito joined the club with an "SNL" appearance in January 1993.
Tina Fey - 6
Arguably the most famous "SNL" cast member among millennials, Tina Fey
joined the Club in 2015 after a hosting career that included (and still includes) her famous Sarah Palin impression.
Scarlett Johansson - 6
The actress made her fifth appearance in 2016, and kicked off her monologue by putting on a Five-Timers jacket handed to her by Kenan Thompson. (She hosted again with then-fiancé Colin Jost in December 2019.)
Candice Bergen - 5
Bergen was the first woman to host "SNL" and hosted five times from 1975 to 1990.
Bill Murray - 5
After starring on the show in Seasons 2-5, Murray returned to host five times in the '80s and '90s.
Ben Affleck - 5
The man "SNL" once mocked for his film "Gigli" joined the Five-Timers club in 2013, shortly after winning the Best Picture Oscar for "Argo."
Justin Timberlake - 5
The pop star's fifth appearance in 2013 saw "SNL" bring back the "Five-Timers" sketch, as Timberlake's induction was celebrated with a brawl between cast members Bobby Moynihan
and Taran Killam
.
Melissa McCarthy - 5
After a season of guest appearances as Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, McCarthy grabbed her Five-Timers jacket in Season 42.
The Rock - 5
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted the finale of the 42nd season of "SNL"
Jonah Hill - 5
Hill's five appearances as host spanned a decade, with the first coming in 2008 and the fifth on Nov. 3, 2018.
Will Ferrell - 5
One of the most successful "SNL" alums of the '90s, Ferrell joined the club on Nov. 23, 2019. Among his most famous "SNL" bits were his George W. Bush impression and his recurring role as Alex Trebek on "Celebrity Jeopardy."
Paul Simon - 4
Technically, Simon only hosted four times, but he's been included in "Five-Timers Club" sketches since he was the musical guest on a fifth show. He also owns arguably the most emotional moment in the history of "SNL": his performance of "The Boxer" in the cold open of the first post-9/11 episode.