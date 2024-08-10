First Teaser for Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Reveals Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen | Video

Rachel Zegler stars as Disney’s first princess

snow-white-gal-gadot
Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in "Snow White"

Someday her prince will come, but in the meantime, the first trailer for Disney’s live-action “Snow White” finally has come, revealing Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in all their glory.

Debuting at this year’s D23 Expo on Friday night, the footage gives a glimpse into how Disney has updated its 1937 animation for new audiences. You can watch it in the video below.

Marc Webb, the filmmaker behind “(500) Days of Summer” and “The Amazing Spider-Man,” directed the film from a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig.

The cast also includes Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan. The film is produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Last year, Zegler drew criticism for poking fun at the original storyline, calling the circumstances of the central love story “weird.” The actress later noted that the story will be more about Snow White becoming the leader her father wanted her to be.

Disney has also made it clear that they are”taking a different approach” when it comes to Snow White’s seven dwarf friends, which of course, is displayed in the trailer.

“Snow White” opens in theaters on March 21, 2025.

snow-white-poster
“Snow White” poster (Disney)
