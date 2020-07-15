Sony Doubles PlayStation 5 Production to 10 Million Consoles (Report)

Bloomberg reports Sony is upping its PS5 production to meet growing demand

| July 15, 2020 @ 8:45 AM Last Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 8:55 AM

Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation manufacturer Sony is reportedly doubling the number of PlayStation 5 consoles in production to 10 million, in an attempt to scale and meet demand before the highly-anticipated hardware goes on sale this holiday season.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday evening that Sony would double its PS5 output because of “radically increasing orders for its next-generation console,” and noted that Sony has apparently “already informed assembly partners and suppliers” of the increase. Bloomberg previously reported that Sony was aiming to produce roughly between five to six million PS5 consoles.

Sony has not yet stated an official price or release date for the PS5 — but an info page on console recently went live on Amazon. Best Buy and GameStop are among several retailers already accepting reservations.

Amazon told TheWrap it isn’t taking order reservations yet, just providing information. Best Buy and GameStop did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Also Read: 'Wishbone' Feature Film in the Works From Universal Pictures and Mattel

Japanese gaming trade publication Nikkei Asian Review also confirmed Sony’s 50% increase in console production. The publication also reported that Facebook is upping production of its virtual reality Oculus VR headsets by nearly 50%. Facebook bought Oculus — which produces the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift VR devices — for roughly $2 billion in 2014.

Sony gave players a sneak peek of upcoming games on the next-generation console, which include a sequel to “Marvel’s Spider-Man” called “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” a remastered “Grand Theft Auto V” from Rockstar Games and “Horizon Forbidden West,” from Sony partner studio Guerrilla Games.

17 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • snowrunner chill relaxing game for coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 18

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE