PlayStation manufacturer Sony is reportedly doubling the number of PlayStation 5 consoles in production to 10 million, in an attempt to scale and meet demand before the highly-anticipated hardware goes on sale this holiday season.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday evening that Sony would double its PS5 output because of “radically increasing orders for its next-generation console,” and noted that Sony has apparently “already informed assembly partners and suppliers” of the increase. Bloomberg previously reported that Sony was aiming to produce roughly between five to six million PS5 consoles.

Sony has not yet stated an official price or release date for the PS5 — but an info page on console recently went live on Amazon. Best Buy and GameStop are among several retailers already accepting reservations.

Amazon told TheWrap it isn’t taking order reservations yet, just providing information. Best Buy and GameStop did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Also Read: 'Wishbone' Feature Film in the Works From Universal Pictures and Mattel

Japanese gaming trade publication Nikkei Asian Review also confirmed Sony’s 50% increase in console production. The publication also reported that Facebook is upping production of its virtual reality Oculus VR headsets by nearly 50%. Facebook bought Oculus — which produces the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift VR devices — for roughly $2 billion in 2014.

Sony gave players a sneak peek of upcoming games on the next-generation console, which include a sequel to “Marvel’s Spider-Man” called “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” a remastered “Grand Theft Auto V” from Rockstar Games and “Horizon Forbidden West,” from Sony partner studio Guerrilla Games.