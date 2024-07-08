Sony Promotes Louise Heseltine to SVP of Motion Picture Group Comms

Sony Pictures has promoted its motion picture group’s VP of Communications, Louise Heseltine, to senior vice president. She will report to EVP and chief communications officer Tahra Grant, who was promoted earlier this year.

Heseltine joined Sony in 2020 and has overseen the communications strategies for top films from the studio like the “Spider-Man” films “No Way Home” and “Across the Spider-Verse,” as well as “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Uncharted,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and, most recently, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

“Louise’s analytical grit and global sensibility has long supported our movie campaigns and our film business more broadly,” Grant said in a Monday memo to employees. “She has navigated complicated industry obstacles with deftness and sensitivity and is well-positioned to broaden her corporate communications work for the motion picture group.”

Heseltine previously held senior publicity positions at Endeavor Content and IM Global, where she led communications strategies and international PR for film and TV series including “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” Mel Gibson’s Academy Award-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge” and Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.” She has also previously worked in communications at Maxine Leonard PR, the American Film Institute and Limelight PR, which she co-founded.