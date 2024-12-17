Hugh Forrest has been promoted to sole president of South by Southwest after serving the film festival as co-president and chief programming manager.

Fellow co-president and chief brand officer Jann Baskett will step down from their shared position on Dec. 31 and move into an advisory and project-centered role, per media reports.

“I’m tremendously excited about leading SXSW over this next phase of growth,” Forrest, who’s been at the organization for 36 years, said in a Tuesday statement. “The experience of connection, inspiration and discovery that we provide for so many different industries each March has never been more relevant than now. There are so many opportunities to build community not only in Austin, but with our new SXSW affiliate events in Sydney and London.”

Forrest will move forward with overseeing and managing the festival’s programming, and will work next to SXSW co-founder Roland Swenson, SXSW primary shareholder and Penske Media CEO Jay Penske and Future Today Institute CEO Amy Webb.

“I’ve been honored to lead SXSW alongside Hugh and a team who are passionate about helping creative people achieve their goals,” Baskett added of the new development. “Never has that purpose been more necessary, and SXSW continues to be a beacon of light for artists and change makers. I’m excited to continue this work with the company as an advisor.”

Meanwhile, Penske thanked Baskett for her contributions to the festival over the years.

“I want to extend my gratitude to Jann Baskett for her leadership, commitment and creative vision as co-president of SXSW over the past few years,” he said. “Her contributions have been key in evolving the festival. Looking ahead, we are confident that Hugh Forrest will continue SXSW’s long tradition of supporting innovators and artists, expanding our global footprint and building upon the incredible foundation of the world’s premier gathering of creative minds.”

SXSW 2025 is set for March 7-15 in Austin.