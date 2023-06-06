CBS News Miami reporter Samantha Rivera stiff-armed a Las Vegas hockey fan who aggressively tried to interrupt her live shot after at the Stanley Cup finals.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 7-2 in the second game of the NHL championship round. After the news desk sent it over to Rivera for a game recap, she spoke into the mic with a deafening crowd that nearly drowned out her voice, in video you can watch above.

When the unruly fan tried to invade her screentime, she warded him off with an outstretched arm, repeatedly saying “Nope! Nope! Nope!”

“It’s still a very loud crowd here at T-Mobile Arena, the Vegas fans obviously enjoying the less-than-ideal night for the Panthers falling to the Knights,” Rivera said before shoving the fan away. “Let’s get into the highlights here.”

She tweeted about the incident later, annoyed by the turns of events.

“Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for,” she said in a tweet. “Get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job,” Rivera wrote. “Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!!”

The two teams face off again Thursday, with the Golden Knights leading the best-of-seven series 2-0.