‘Star Trek’ Film Set for 2023 Is Top Secret Project Produced by JJ Abrams

As part of Paramount’s release calendar shuffle on Friday, the studio set a 2023 release date for a new “Star Trek” movie. The project is a top secret film produced by J.J. Abrams through his Bad Robot label, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

And in fact, it’s totally separate from another “Star Trek” script that Abrams is producing. That one is being written by “Star Trek: Discovery” writer and consulting producer Kalinda Vazquez.

No details beyond that were made clear, including whether or not the new film will be set in the same universe as the previous trilogy of films starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. The last entry in that series was 2016’s “Star Trek Beyond,” which was directed by Justin Lin and made $343.4 million worldwide.

Also Read: 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' Sequels Pushed Back in Shuffle of Paramount Slate

Paramount did, however, reveal the movie’s release date: June 9, 2023. It’s expected that more details might be shared about the still-untitled film when Chicago hosts an official “Star Trek” convention that’s currently lined up for April 2022.

This is the latest “Star Trek” project in a long series of potential films that have started and stopped at the studio, including one by “Legion” creator Noah Hawley and another one that was being hatched by Quentin Tarantino.

“Star Trek” has remained top of mind for many fans in the last few years following the success of series like “Picard,” “Discovery” and even the animated “Lower Decks.”

Paramount, as part of its release shifts on Friday, also bumped back “Top Gun: Maverick,” the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” films and “Dungeons & Dragons,” while setting dates for the untitled Bee Gees biopic and moving up the release of “Snake Eyes.”