Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line Elected Presidents of the Producers Guild

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today the election of new presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line during the Guild’s annual membership meeting. Allain and De Line ran unopposed and assume the roles from Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who had served as presidents since 2018.

“As proud members of the PGA for over twenty years, it’s a great privilege to serve as Presidents,” Allain and De Line said. “Gail and Lucy’s excellent leadership has grown and strengthened the Guild, and we will build on their progress. Along with Susan Sprung and her team, we will continue to educate the industry on the role of the producer, support producers’ efforts for fair and commensurate compensation and benefits, welcome and encourage a more diverse membership, and endeavor to attain broader healthcare coverage while educating members on the current benefits and opportunities available to them.”

“Stephanie and Donald are legendary industry leaders, respected former studio executives, and bold, talented producers,” outgoing Producers Guild Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said. “They’re responsible for driving the industry forward, expanding the scope of projects that get made, advocating for diversity, and discovering new talent. As long-time PGA leaders, they’ve dedicated themselves to protecting the rights of producers and advancing the mission of the Guild. We are very excited to see how their gifted vision and direction will now lead the Producers Guild forward.”

The election makes writer and producer Allain the first woman of color to serve as PGA president. She began her career at 20th Century Fox and then moved to Columbia Pictures, where she supervised John Singleton’s “Boyz N The Hood” and became the studio’s Senior VP of production. She also served as the director of the Los Angeles Film Festival for 2011 to 2016, and became the first Black woman to produce the Academy Awards in 2020.

Films Allain has produced through her company, Homegrown Pictures, include “Hustle & Flow,” “Beyond the Lights,” “Dear White People,” and “Juanita.” In television, she executive produced four seasons of Justin Simien’s Netflix series, “Dear White People.”

De Line’s 30-year career in the entertainment industry included stints as president of Touchstone Pictures and vice chairman and president of Paramount Pictures. His films and television projects include “Pretty Woman,” “Ready Player One” and the first season of Epix’s series “Billy the Kid.” He is currently developing projects for his De Line Pictures company at Warner Bros.

