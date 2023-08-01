“Heels” star Stephen Amell on Sunday told fans that while “I support my union” and stands with SAG-AFTRA, he does not support the strike.

Striking, Amell said during an appearance at GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina, “is a reductive negotiating tactic” that he thinks is “myopic.”

“I feel like I’m insulated in Hollywood, because that’s where I live. I literally live in Hollywood. Like, all the stereotypes that exist. So, I feel like a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike,” Amell said when asked about it during a Q&A portion of the panel he appeared on. “I support my union. I do, and I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that is a reductive negotiating tactic.”

“I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating,” he continued. “And I think that the thinking, as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on, that premiered last night, I think I think it’s myopic.”

But he added again, “I stand with my union.”

For the curious, SAG-AFTRA has laid out detailed strike guidelines that among other things include rules concerning fan conventions. Guild members “cannot participate in conventions such as Comic-Con on behalf of, or to promote, companies we are striking against — this includes appearances, panels, fan meet and greets, etc. involving struck work.”

Amell’s appearance at GalaxyCon appears to meet those conditions. According to the event’s program, he was there to sign autographs and talk to fans about himself, not to promote “Heels” or any other film or television projects. And while the Starz drama did premiere the night before, Amell didn’t mention it by name.

SAG-AFTRA representatives didn’t immediately respond when asked if Amell’s comments would run afoul of strike rules.

SAG-AFTRA formally declared a strike on July 13, the day after talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down. It joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since May 2, forming Hollywood’s first double strike since 1960.

Watch the clip below:

Stephen Amell doesn't support the #SAGAFTRAstrike and has been actively promoting #HeelsSTARZ during the strike.



Stephen Amell can also afford health insurance and thinks people "don't know what's going on."#SAGAFTRAstrong #sagaftramembers #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/LNDPakv8qr — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 31, 2023

