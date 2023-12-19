Stephen Colbert was thoroughly amused by a Senate staffer getting caught filming a sex tape in a hearing room last week, but the CBS host was perhaps more entertained by exactly which hearing room it was. The “Late Show” host joked on Monday night that, really, “we’ve all been screwed there.”

On Friday, The Daily Caller published an explicit video, showing a purported Senate staffer having sex with another man atop the table Senators usually sit at while conducting hearings. The video was originally shared in a private group, and it was leaked to the public thereafter, though the staff member was not immediately identified.

“Well, certainly gives new meaning to the word ‘staffer,’” Colbert joked during his monologue on Monday night.

But, the late night host zeroed in on the fact that the hearing room the men filmed in is reportedly the same room in which Supreme Court nominees are interrogated prior to their official appointments.

“Yes, they were doin’ it in the room where they pick the Supreme Court, so in a way, we’ve all been screwed there,” Colbert joked.

The punchline earned a huge laugh and round of applause from the audience, apparently surprising Colbert, who admitted, “I had my doubts on that one, I apologize.”

Colbert also joked that the scandal might result in a very, uh, explicit rewrite of a certain “Schoolhouse Rock!” song.

