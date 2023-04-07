Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is going to blow past its sky-high box office expectations. After earning a $31.7 million domestic opening day on Wednesday, the animated Nintendo movie dropped just 16% for a $26.5 million Thursday, bringing its domestic total to $58.2 million. With $58.2 million overseas from 44 territories, 26 more launching today, the $100 million toon has already passed $120 million worldwide.

The Chris Pratt/Jack Black/Anya Taylor Joy/Charlie Day/Seth Rogen comic fantasy is now very likely to crack $100 million for the Fri-Sun weekend frame, which would blow past the $72.1 million record for the highest video game adaptation opening set last year by “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

Loaded with an almost nonstop stream of references to Mario’s video game history, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” left critics mixed with a 54% Rotten Tomatoes score, but what matters far more to the film’s box office prospects are the sterling A grade on CinemaScore and 96% audience Rotten Tomatoes score.

It remains to be seen whether that will lead to strong ticket sales on later weekends among general audiences who don’t have fond memories of playing Nintendo games, but it’s a certainty at this point that “Super Mario Bros.” will get plenty of family turnout throughout the month of April as well as a bonus chunk of change from gamers buying tickets for repeat viewings.

Sitting in its shadow but performing respectably is Amazon Studios/Artist Equity’s “Air,” which earned $3.1 million on its opening day and around $2.3 million on Thursday, the Ben Affleck-directed film is on track to meet projections for a $16-19 million 5-day opening.

Originally intended for an Amazon Prime exclusive release, “Air” pivoted to a wide theatrical launch on 3,500 screens. While aimed towards a much older audience than “Super Mario Bros.,” “Air” has enjoyed just as strong audience reception with an A on CinemaScore and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes to go with a 94% critics score.

Elsewhere, Paramount’s “Scream VI” hit the $100 million domestic mark on Thursday, becoming the fifth Paramount film in the past year to reach that milestone alongside “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Smile.” Produced on a $35 million budget, the film has turned a solid theatrical profit with $156 million grossed worldwide.