The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything in Hollywood, including plans being made in TV writer rooms. Arrowverse fans will get a firsthand taste of that when “Supergirl” returns, as Jon Cryer has revealed that The CW show’s Season 5 finale has gotten a rewrite while production was shut down and scribes were in isolation.
In an interview with PeopleTV, Cryer said that filming of the season finale had started last month when the pandemic forced all Hollywood production to be shut down. Cryer plays Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor, who, thanks to the events of the Arrowverse-changing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, has now had his criminal past erased and is known to the world as a beloved billionaire philanthropist. After regaining his memories of the villain he once was, it seems that he’s back to his devious ways, as he tries to bring down the evil organization Leviathan… but for reasons that may be far from noble.
The finale will see the three-way struggle between Supergirl, Luthor and Leviathan come to a head, but not in the way it was originally written. Cryer said that some of the footage filmed before the lockdown will be used in the episode, but much of what hasn’t been filmed is getting changed.
“They’re gonna use some of that footage, but they’re writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it,” Cryer said. “Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn’t happen anymore. So I was like, ‘Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!'”
This isn’t the first time Cryer has played a Luthor. Back in 1987, he starred alongside Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman in the panned “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” as Lex Luthor’s bratty nephew Lenny, who breaks his uncle out of prison.
Watch Jon Cryer’s interview on PeopleTV’s “Couch Surfing” here.
9 Movies and TV Shows to Watch After 'Wonder Woman' (Photos)
Coming off a "Wonder Woman" high and don't want to lose that rush of girl power and badassery? Here are some recommendations on what to watch next.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice If your immediate need is to see more of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, check out her debut in this otherwise forgettable prequel.
Warner Bros
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Into every generation, one iconic kick-ass female superhero is born, and Buffy is still that for a legion of fans.
The WB
Supergirl TV's latest superhero kicks ass and constantly references the women who came before her, in the form of appearances from former Supergirls and Wonder Women like Helen Slater and Lynda Carter.
The CW
Captain America: The First Avenger In case you need another dose of an inherently good and compassionate hero who fights Nazis and gets swept up in an amazing but ultimately doomed wartime romance.
Marvel
Jessica Jones
This Netflix series boasts one street smart power woman.
Marvel
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter started it all when she played the iconic live-action version of Diana Prince in the 1970s TV series, which still resonates with fans to this day.
CBS
Monster Patty Jenkins' first film went on to make $8 million dollars and won Charlize Theron her first Oscar. See why she was the perfect director to bring "Wonder Woman" to life this time around.
Superman (1975) "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has referenced this Christover Reeve classic as inspiration for her 2017 classic. It certainly is a respite from the more gritty take on the character of the Zack Snyder era.
Nikita Any version of Luc Besson's "Nikita" is worth a look, but The CW's most recent take, starring Maggie Q, is particularly satisfying.
The CW
1 of 10
From “Batman v Superman” to “Buffy” and “Supergirl,” here’s what to put on next if you’re still obsessed
Coming off a "Wonder Woman" high and don't want to lose that rush of girl power and badassery? Here are some recommendations on what to watch next.