Tamron Hall Signs With UTA and Range Media 

Longtime journalist, author and host of the “Tamron Hall Show” has signed with UTA.

Just ahead of the fifth-season premiere of her Emmy-winning ABC talk show “Tamron Hall Show,” the media personality has moved onto new representation with UTA. She will continue to be represented by Bianca Levin at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

“Tamron is a multifaceted talent and creator whose resume includes everything from winning awards as a talk show host and journalist, to being an acclaimed novelist, UTA vice chairman Jay Sures said in a statement. “She has extraordinary creativity and drive and we’re delighted to partner with her and bring the full range of UTA’s capabilities to her ventures across entertainment, media and business.”

Michael J. Kagan and Denise Draper, coheads of non-scripted TV at Range Media Partners, said they are “wildly impressed” by Hall’s career.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with her, and supporting all her current and future aspirations,” Kagan and Draper said.

The Luling, Texas native’s career in journalism spans over two decades, with it beginning at the CBS news affiliate KBTX-TV in Bryan, Texas. After spending several years in local news, Hall transitioned into national news when she joined MSNBC and NBC News. She showed off her hosting skills as the face of “NewsNation with Tamron Hall,” “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall,” and in 2014 she co-anchored “The Today Shows’” “Today’s Take.”

In 2019, Hall debuted her self-titled syndicated daytime talk show, which averages more than one million viewers daily. The show will make its return on Tuesday, Sept. 5.