Ayo Edebiri Jokes Past J.Lo Critiques Didn’t Spark a Feud Because ‘That Would Be Like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger Beefing’

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri confirmed that there was never any real beef between her and superstar J.Lo in a new Vanity Fair interview, calling the media’s speculation of a feud “absurd.”

Like a lot of people, Edebiri was not not always the most careful with what she put and said online in the past, some of which resurfaced as she gained more popularity. A week before the two took on the SNL stage together back in February, an audio clip of her calling Lopez’s career “a scam” went viral.

The viral clip came from an episode of the “Scam Goddess” podcast, hosted by actress Laci Mosley, back in 2020, where the pair discussed Lopez landing the Super Bowl halftime show that year. Edebiri introduced the topic by telling Mosley that she wanted to discuss “one of her favorite scams of all time.”

Edebiri told Vanity Fair that while the two were backstage at SNL she had apologized to the singer, who “was very chill and nice about it”. She went on to explain that to her, a feud between them would be “like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger Beefing”, comparing the two to her and Lopez. “I’m obviously Mr. Bean. She’s J.Lo!” she said.

After her apology had been accepted, she went on to poke fun at the “scandal,” in a game show sketch called “Why’d You Say It,” on SNL, with the line: “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”

“I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” she added at the end of the sketch.