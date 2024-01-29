Taylor Swift showed up at Travis Kelce’s football game in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday — and once more, all eyes (and cameras) were on her, despite the high stakes of the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens playoff game. After a camera cut to the singer during a CBS promo for the Grammys, she was caught telling the cameraperson, “Go away, please.”

The camera quickly cut to Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Taylor Swift on-camera during a Grammys promo says, “Go away, please” pic.twitter.com/XpEw6zBq0N — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) January 28, 2024

Swift was also seen celebrating Kelce throughout the game. After her tight end partner scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown in the first quarter, the singer cheered alongside the rest of her suite.

The Chiefs won which means they head to the Super Bowl against either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. That also means football and music fans alike will likely see a lot more of Swift in Las Vegas.

But before the big game, Swift could make history at the Grammys on Feb. 4, also on CBS, if she becomes the first artist to win Album of the Year for a fourth time. Her song “Anti-Hero” is also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance — all categories Swift has yet to win.

Swift’s fans were paying close attention to her conduct at the game for another reason, too. As noted by Twitter users and media outlets alike, Swift wore her hair in a style reminiscent of her 2018 “Reputation” tour, and Kelce was photographed wearing all black and sporting a chain necklace similar to one the singer wore on the cover of the “Reputation” album.

This might not mean much to the casual Swift observer, but fans are convinced that “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” will be the next album she releases — and that it’s coming soon, possibly next month.