Taylor Tomlinson Feels Sorry for Undecided Harris-Trump Debate Viewers: ‘How Embarrassing for You’ | Video

“After Midnight” is low key the funniest late night show on television, thanks in large part to the brilliance of host Taylor Tomlinson.

When the show was announced with Tomlinson as the host, people mistakenly thought it would be a proper talk show instead of a reboot of the classic Comedy Central game show featuring comedians riffing on current events as filtered through the internet.

Tomlinson obliged those people when she reverse-engineered the show into a hybrid, with a monologue at the top of the show and in the middle, “the talk show portion” where she and her guests chat, talk show style. (The game show parts rule too.)

What we’re saying is that it’s great and if you’re not watching start now. Speaking of, in her monologue on Wednesday night’s episode of “After Midnight,” Tomlinson spent most of it talking about Tuesday night’s curb-stomp of a debate between Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

First, Tomlinson mocked the annoying both-sides tendency major media outlets employ that ends up minimizing how Trump actually behaves. “It’s difficult to watch debates like these, where one person is spreading alarming lies and all the headlines are like ‘Trump and Harris clash on issues,’” Tomlinson said.

“If Kamala had said, ‘let’s give everyone $100’ and then Trump responded, ‘I’m gonna fill every American home with locusts,’ the headlines would be like ‘candidates present different visions for the future,’” she added, pretty much nailing it.

“I do feel bad for all the undecided voters watching this debate, because how embarrassing for you. When it’s lunchtime, are you like, Hmm, I could eat a sandwich or I could just chew on some broken glass. I’m undecided. Let’s hear both sides?” she continued.

Watch the full monologue below:

Tomlinson also mocked Trump’s constantly unhinged behavior during the debate. “Calm, stable. Nailed it. Transgender, illegal alien prison surgeries. He’s just doing some bad conservative Mad Libs. Let’s see, ‘Kamala Harris wants to verb illegal gay marriage noun Hunter Biden’s laptop.’”

Tomlinson also noted how Kamala’s facial expressions were a moment all their own, noting that she had a goal to “have fun, and she did. Just think of how badly he must be fumbling to have her make these faces. Pretty cool for Trump. I think it’s the first time in his life he’s managed to make a woman smile.”