James Wan’s ‘Teacup’ Gets October Premiere, First Look Images

At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Peacock announced that “Teacup,” the James Wan-produced horror drama created by Ian McCullock and starring Yvonne Strahovski, will premiere in October.

The show’s first two episodes land Thursday, October 10, with two episodes airing weekly through Halloween. The show, per the official logline, “follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.”

It’s executive produced by James Wan, Michael Clearand Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster, as well as Francisca X. Hu and Kevin Tancharoen for Universal’s UCP. Based on the best selling 1988 novel “Stinger” by Robert McCammon, it stars Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre and Luciano Leroux.

Here’s a teaser the streamer put together for the premiere date announcement:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH_uLbRle_U

Along with the premiere date, Peacock has also released first look images. Check them out below:

Peacock

