Terry Crews Brought Back His ‘Idiocracy’ Character President Camacho at SXSW

The House of Representin’ was reopened at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, as Terry Crews resurrected one of his most famous roles, President Camacho from the cult comedy “Idiocracy,” to announce a party for a fake presidential campaign in 2024.

Back in 2006, Crews appeared in Mike Judge’s comedy about Joe Bauers, an Army corporal deemed the “most average person in the military,” whom along with a sex worker named Rita are selected for a military cryogenic experiment.

When the experiment is forgotten about, the two wake up in the year 2534, where the human race has dumbed itself down to the point that society has collapsed into a barely functioning dystopia on the verge of collapse. With the average Joe now the smartest man on the planet, President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho hires him to his cabinet to solve a drought that is killing America’s food supply.

Camacho’s official launch party on Monday, March 13th, at 6pm, at the world famous Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden (79 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701) pic.twitter.com/mbcgDOl0iQ — Terry Crews (@terrycrews) March 12, 2023

Armed with a t-shirt gun and a pro wrestler-esque outfit with the Stars and Stripes and the presidential seal, Camacho paraded down the streets of Austin on Saturday in the back of a pickup truck, promising to change an “Uhmerica” that faces too many problems, including the lack of a sequel to “Snakes on a Plane.”

“China owns the moon! Big Macs cost $80! The DMV bought HBO!” he cried out. “Tony Stark died for our sins!”

Fans of “Idiocracy” that are in Austin for SXSW can see Crews in his red, white and blue Camacho glory at the bar Bangers, where he will be holding a “campaign launch party” on Monday night. No word, however, on whether this means that an “Idiocracy” sequel is on its way anytime soon.