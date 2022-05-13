“The Bachelor” and “American Idol” will be returning to ABC.

Across the network’s unscripted slate, “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Shark Tank” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” were also renewed.

This will mark Season 21 for “American Idol” and Season 27 of “The Bachelor.”

“AFV” will be entering its 33rd season and, for the first time, the show is increasing its prize amounts. The first place cash prize is getting a bump to $20,000, second place to $6,000, and third place to $4,000.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” is getting its third season and “Shark Tank” is gearing up for Season 14. The season premiere of “Shark Time” will also be live.

The unscripted renewals follow several scripted renewals at ABC, including “The Goldbergs” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” The network has also been scrapping several series. Earlier this month, news broke that “Promised Land” and “Queens” will not be returning for a second season.