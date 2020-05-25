‘The Match’ With Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Scores Record Golf Ratings

Average of 5.8 million viewers tuned in to see the NFL legends team up with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

| May 25, 2020 @ 4:04 PM Last Updated: May 25, 2020 @ 5:02 PM

Getty

Turner Sports’ “The Match: Champions for Charity” became the most viewed golf telecast in the history of cable television, with an average of 5.8 million viewers tuning in.

The charity event saw Tiger Woods and NFL legend Peyton Manning team up to take on Phil Mickelson and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in match play at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida. The match raised $20 million for COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, including one set up by the American Red Cross, and ended in a one-hole victory for Woods and Manning.

“The Match” was aired on four Turner networks — TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN – and, in a testament to Americans’ thirst for live sports, peaked with an average of 6.3 million viewers across those networks from 5:45-6 PM ET. Turner Sports’ Bleacher Report social and digital media platforms recorded 38 million video views before and during the broadcast.

Also Read: Tom Brady Is Mocked for His Golf Game... Until He Sinks a Birdie

Brian Anderson hosted the event with commentary by “NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley and Masters champion Trevor Immelman, with on-course interviews by Amanda Balionis and Justin Thomas. Turner Sports’ top play-by-play announcer, Ernie Johnson, declined to attend out of concern for his son, who is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and is at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
1 of 57

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE