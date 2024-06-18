Rachel Maddow is not at all looking forward to the upcoming debate between President Joe Biden and convicted felon Donald Trump, so while on “The View” on Tuesday morning, the MSNBC host summed up her thoughts with “the immortal words” of Mr. T.

Her comments came in response to host Sara Haines asking point blank if Maddow thought it’s even worth it for the debate to happen at this point after the pundit detailed all the ways a second Trump term could go wrong.

Taking a brief pause, Maddow was blunt.

“Do you know the philosopher, Mr. T?” she asked with a laugh. “In the immortal words of Mr. T, I pity the fool. I mean, who wants to participate in that debate? Neither of these men. Who wants to moderate this debate? Nobody. Who wants to watch this debate? We’ll see! I mean, there’s no upside here for anybody.”

At that, host Joy Behar chimed in saying that voters “need to watch it,” to which Maddow did begrudgingly agree.

Elswhere in the interview, host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked if Maddow thought Democrats should have a back-up plan for Biden, and Maddow got blunt there as well.

“I think the backup plan is run a better campaign,” Maddow said. “I mean, Joe Biden’s record as president is a very, very strong record … Biden hasn’t been disqualified from running for the presidency, by anything having anything to do with his performance.”

She later added, “The backup plan is fight harder.”

