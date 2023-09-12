After a pretty PDA-heavy appearance at the Women’s U.S. Open, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are once again the talk of social media. And though “The View” hosts don’t totally understand why anyone cares about this pairing, host Alyssa Farah Griffin joked on Tuesday that Chalamet could just be a “rebound” for Jenner, given her sister’s history.

In discussing the topic on Tuesday’s episode, moderator Whoopi Goldberg — who notoriously doesn’t enjoy more gossip-y Hot Topics — was visibly confused about why anyone has questioned Jenner’s relationship with Chalamet, saying, “What does it have to do with you?”

Farah Griffin then explained that, because Jenner is a reality star and Chalamet “is seen as, like, a high-brow actor, or whatever,” people think it doesn’t make sense for them to be together. But Farah Griffin offered a theory.

“I think we’re probably overthinking this,” she said. “Both of her sisters — well, at least Kim, rebounded with a scrawny white guy and was perfectly happy for a little bit! So this may just be a rebound.”

Farah Griffin was, of course, referring to Kim Kardashian’s past relationship with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, and the joke earned big laughs from the table and the audience.

Host Sara Haines chimed in at that point, arguing that Farah Griffin might’ve gotten to the larger “issue” people have.

“Wait, I think you’re touching on — it is breaking with the family ‘type,’ not the fact that there’s a mismatch,” Haines said with a laugh. “Because they’re actually very comparable.”

When Sunny Hostin asked exactly what the “family type” is, Haines made it simple: “Rappers or athletes.” (“Hot Black Men,” Farah Griffin added.)