Though Donald Trump still has to face down 91 criminal charges across four indictments, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is worried that the 2024 election could swing in his favor. The ABC host worried on Monday that “there’s a very legitimate chance” that Biden could lose in a rematch against Trump.

Her warning came as she and her co-hosts were discussing Vice President Kamala Harris, and the fact that she’s had to repeatedly field the question of if she’s ready to take over as president, should anything happen to President Biden.

Farah Griffin argued that, really, Vice President Harris shouldn’t even be entertaining the idea in interviews, and instead reassuring people that Biden will be just fine for another four years. That said, Farah was more worried about the larger picture that’s forming with this election.

“2024 is giving me 2016 vibes all over again,” she said. “Whether it’s the massive Republican field that’s actually just making the way for Donald Trump to be the nominee. But then also, I get that he’s an incumbent, but the sort of coronation of Joe Biden reminds me of Hillary Clinton.”

She argued that “primaries are meant to create the best general election candidate,” and that if Biden were actually challenged on how he’s handled certain issues by his own party, “he’d come up with the best way to answer.” As it stands though, Farah Griffin is certain that 2024 will be a 2020 rematch.

“I worry that we are careening into the match-up that nobody wants again, Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden, and that there’s a very legitimate chance that he could lose to Donald Trump,” she said.