The hosts of “The View” were stunned on Friday, when Joy Behar suggested suggested that Pennsylvania residents use a gun to defend their homes from an escaped convict currently on the loose. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin marveled that the sentiment was “a breakthrough.”

Typically, Behar is vocally anti-gun, and has advocated for a complete ban on assault rifles repeatedly on the show. But, when she and her co-hosts were discussing what they would do if they lived in a town where an escaped convict was evading capture, she admitted this is one scenario she might advocate for a gun.

“Well you know, I’m usually against guns, the AR-15s, I believe, should be taken down, and not be legal,” Behar said. “But in this case, maybe it’s a good idea for people to have a legal handgun in their house, get the training — “

At that point, she was cut off by the rest of the table as they all marveled at the words she said.

“Did you hear that?!” Sunny Hostin exclaimed, while Alyssa Farah Griffin excitedly pointed out “This is a breakthrough!”

“Well yeah, because I’ve never said I’m against all guns,” Behar replied. “I’m against those weapons of mass destruction, is what I’m against. But a handgun, when you have training, and you’re in your house, you locked the door, somebody comes in, you have a way to defend yourself!”

She continued, “That’s the second amendment that I appreciate. The rest of it, killing masses of children in schools, no!”