‘The View’ Hosts Suggest That Proud Boys Leader’s 22-Year Prison Sentence Could Set Precedent for Trump

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right hate group The Proud Boys, was sentenced to 22 years in prison this week for his role in the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol. His sentence marks the harshest received for the attacks yet, and on Wednesday morning, the hosts of ABC’s “The View” suggested it might be a precedent for how Donald Trump’s case will turn out.

One of Trump’s four indictments does indeed pertain to his role in Jan. 6, with charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that though Tarrio faced far different charges than Trump, there was one key similarity between the two that could work out to Trump’s detriment.

“I do think it’s significant for Trump. It’s different, because he’s not being charged with seditious conspiracy, but Enrique Tarrio was in Baltimore on Jan. 6,” Farah Griffin explained. “He wasn’t in the Capitol. But it shows that you can instigate a riot, you can instigate an insurrection, you can help organize it without physically being present.”

Laid out like that, host Sara Haines burst out with, “Could that be a precedent?!” And former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin then replied, “Yes! Boom!”

Farah Griffin finished her thoughts by confirming that indeed, that “is a factor that Donald Trump is going to have to deal with.”

Regardless of whether Trump is convicted on any of the 91 charges he’s facing, Hostin is pretty sure he’s now ineligible to run at all, citing the 14th amendment.